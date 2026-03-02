Macron: France will increase number of nuclear warheads

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that France will increase the number of its nuclear warheads and will act in close cooperation with eight European countries to protect the continent, Report informs.

Macron made this statement while speaking at the Île-Longue base in the port of Brest.

"The modernization of our arsenal is critically necessary. We must strengthen our nuclear deterrence in the face of numerous threats," he stated.

He called France's new doctrine "enhanced deterrence."

France possesses the fourth-largest nuclear arsenal in the world, estimated at approximately 290 warheads.

Eight European countries have agreed to participate in this new nuclear deterrence scheme proposed by France, he noted, listing Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden, and Denmark.

French strategic air forces could be deployed on their territories, which would allow them to "spread across the entire European continent" if necessary, to ensure protection.

According to French media, four French ballistic missile submarines are based at Île-Longue.