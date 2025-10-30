Iran appoints new ambassadors to Armenia, Georgia Region

Russia resumes military flights between Syria, Libya after five-month pause Other countries

Macron congratulates Pashinyan on establishment of peace between Yerevan and Baku Other countries

Photo UAE, Azerbaijan emphasize deeper cooperation in cultural and humanitarian fields Milli Majlis

EDB: Approved non-sovereign operations exceed $2.6B in Azerbaijan from 2008 to 2025 Finance

Azerbaijan discusses application of AI solutions with Chinese company ICT

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan mull creation of joint ventures and investment funds Business

China-US trade deal could be signed next week Other countries