Macron congratulates Pashinyan on establishment of peace between Yerevan and Baku
- 30 October, 2025
- 17:37
French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on establishing peace with Azerbaijan.
Report informs via Armenian media that they also discussed issues related to the further development of Armenia–EU cooperation.
