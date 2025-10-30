Macron congratulates Pashinyan on establishment of peace between Yerevan and Baku

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on establishing peace with Azerbaijan.

    Report informs via Armenian media that they also discussed issues related to the further development of Armenia–EU cooperation.

    Paşinyan Makronla görüşüb
    Макрон поздравил Пашиняна с установлением мира между Ереваном и Баку - ОБНОВЛЕНО

