Macron: By Christmas, coalition to enter new phase of force deployment for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the multinational coalition working on security guarantees for Ukraine plans to move to a new stage of force deployment by Christmas, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

He made the remark during a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Macron said that the coalition headquarters supporting Ukraine, located near Paris and operating under the command of France and the United Kingdom, has already been fully functional for several weeks. It employs 60 planning integrators who coordinate the contributions of the participating countries.

"This headquarters is the result of our work on security guarantees within the Coalition of the Willing. We have established an action plan, and 60 planning integrators are already working in Paris today. They coordinate the concrete contributions to the coalition's force-related efforts," Macron said.

The coalition's main goal is to prepare the deployment of forces that will ensure security at a certain distance from the line of contact after a ceasefire. It also concerns supporting the restoration and regeneration of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to prevent any possibility of renewed aggression from Russia.

"We are ready, everything is going according to plan, and by Christmas, we plan to move to a new stage of deployment," Macron emphasized.

He also stressed that France's support is not limited to the military sphere: the agreements signed during the visit and participation in the coalition shape long-term mechanisms to accompany Ukraine on its path to strengthening security and resilience.

The United Kingdom and France have led an initiative to support peace in Ukraine by establishing the Coalition of the Willing. It includes countries ready to provide military assistance or other resources to strengthen Ukraine's security.

The coalition stands out for its rapid decision-making, delivery of modern weapons, training of Ukrainian troops, and participation in infrastructure reconstruction. As UK Defense Secretary John Healey noted, the coalition's main goal is to ensure reliable protection and stability for Ukraine.