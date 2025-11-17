Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Macron: By Christmas, coalition to enter new phase of force deployment for Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 20:07
    Macron: By Christmas, coalition to enter new phase of force deployment for Ukraine

    French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the multinational coalition working on security guarantees for Ukraine plans to move to a new stage of force deployment by Christmas, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    He made the remark during a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    Macron said that the coalition headquarters supporting Ukraine, located near Paris and operating under the command of France and the United Kingdom, has already been fully functional for several weeks. It employs 60 planning integrators who coordinate the contributions of the participating countries.

    "This headquarters is the result of our work on security guarantees within the Coalition of the Willing. We have established an action plan, and 60 planning integrators are already working in Paris today. They coordinate the concrete contributions to the coalition's force-related efforts," Macron said.

    The coalition's main goal is to prepare the deployment of forces that will ensure security at a certain distance from the line of contact after a ceasefire. It also concerns supporting the restoration and regeneration of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to prevent any possibility of renewed aggression from Russia.

    "We are ready, everything is going according to plan, and by Christmas, we plan to move to a new stage of deployment," Macron emphasized.

    He also stressed that France's support is not limited to the military sphere: the agreements signed during the visit and participation in the coalition shape long-term mechanisms to accompany Ukraine on its path to strengthening security and resilience.

    The United Kingdom and France have led an initiative to support peace in Ukraine by establishing the Coalition of the Willing. It includes countries ready to provide military assistance or other resources to strengthen Ukraine's security.

    The coalition stands out for its rapid decision-making, delivery of modern weapons, training of Ukrainian troops, and participation in infrastructure reconstruction. As UK Defense Secretary John Healey noted, the coalition's main goal is to ensure reliable protection and stability for Ukraine.

    France Emmanuel Macron Ukraine coalition Volodymyr Zelenskyy security guarantees
    Makron Ukraynanı dəstəkləyən koalisiya qüvvələrinin yerləşdirilməsinə başlanıldığını bəyan edib
    Макрон заявил о начале развертывания сил коалицией поддержки Украины

    Latest News

    21:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Azerbaijan commits to reduce emissions by 40% 15 years earlier

    COP29
    21:11
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participates in NATO Charity Bazaar

    Foreign policy
    20:59
    Photo

    Inauguration of Euronews Baku Office held

    Media
    20:53
    Photo

    Israeli, Georgian FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

    Other countries
    20:41
    Photo

    Minister: Malaysia to showcase achievements at WTDC‑25 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Euronews Director: Opening of Baku Office marks key milestone for channel

    Media
    20:17
    Photo

    FM: Azerbaijan remains committed to working with Central Asian partners

    Foreign policy
    20:07

    Macron: By Christmas, coalition to enter new phase of force deployment for Ukraine

    Other countries
    19:51

    New cooperation opportunities discussed between Baku, Amsterdam

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed