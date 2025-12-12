Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan up 2% in 11 months

Entities operating in Azerbaijan's transport sector transported 217.9 million tons of freight from January to November of this year, a 2% increase compared to the same period in 2024, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

Carriers served over 1.974 billion passengers during the reporting period, a 5.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

The volume of freight transported by private sector vehicles increased by 3.3% over 11 months of this year, and this sector's share of total freight transported amounted to 80%.