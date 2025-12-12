Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan up 2% in 11 months

    Infrastructure
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 16:07
    Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan up 2% in 11 months

    Entities operating in Azerbaijan's transport sector transported 217.9 million tons of freight from January to November of this year, a 2% increase compared to the same period in 2024, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

    Carriers served over 1.974 billion passengers during the reporting period, a 5.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

    The volume of freight transported by private sector vehicles increased by 3.3% over 11 months of this year, and this sector's share of total freight transported amounted to 80%.

    Azərbaycanda yük daşımaları 2 % artıb
    Грузоперевозки в Азербайджане за 11 месяцев увеличились на 2%

