National leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated at Azerbaijan's embassy in Algeria
Foreign policy
- 12 December, 2025
- 16:17
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Algeria held an event marking the anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's death, the diplomatic mission told Report.
Participants honored the memory of the architect of modern Azerbaijani statehood, reflecting on his historic contributions and lasting legacy.
مراسم احياء بمناسبة الذكرى السنوية لوفاة الزعيم الوطني حيدر علييف أقيمت في سفارة جمهورية أذربيجان لدى الجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية.— Embassy of Azerbaijan to Algeria (@AzEmbAlgiers) December 12, 2025
A ceremony marking the anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s death was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Algeria. pic.twitter.com/OgqItBo0mu
