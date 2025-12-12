Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    National leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated at Azerbaijan's embassy in Algeria

    Foreign policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 16:17
    National leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated at Azerbaijan's embassy in Algeria

    The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Algeria held an event marking the anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's death, the diplomatic mission told Report.

    Participants honored the memory of the architect of modern Azerbaijani statehood, reflecting on his historic contributions and lasting legacy.

    Embassy of Azerbaijan in Algeria Heydar Aliyev the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Azərbaycanın Əlcəzairdəki səfirliyində Heydər Əliyevin xatirəsi yad edilib
    В посольстве Азербайджана в Алжире почтили память Гейдара Алиева

    Latest News

    17:22

    Weather alert: Rain, strong winds, and snow in parts of Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    17:02

    Event commemorating Heydar Aliyev held in Seoul

    Foreign policy
    16:58

    Azerbaijan's rail freight volume nears 17 million tons

    Infrastructure
    16:47

    EC: Gov't change won't affect Bulgaria's accession to eurozone from January 2026

    Other countries
    16:29

    Azerbaijan, Romania strengthen co-op in legal sphere

    Foreign policy
    16:28
    Video

    Haber Global: Heydar Aliyev is a great leader who saved Azerbaijan from danger of disintegration

    Foreign policy
    16:17

    National leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated at Azerbaijan's embassy in Algeria

    Foreign policy
    16:07

    Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan up 2% in 11 months

    Infrastructure
    16:07

    Azerbaijan's methanol production volume for 11 months revealed

    Energy
    All News Feed