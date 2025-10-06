Macron approves Lecornu's resignation
France's President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accepted Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's resignation, the presidency said, plunging the European nation further into political deadlock, Report informs via AFP.
Macron named Lecornu last month to the post, but the largely unchanged cabinet lineup he unveiled late Sunday was met with fierce criticism across the political spectrum.
