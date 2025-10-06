Macron approves Lecornu's resignation

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Other countries
    06 October, 2025
    12:05
    France's President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accepted Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's resignation, the presidency said, plunging the European nation further into political deadlock, Report informs via AFP.

    Macron named Lecornu last month to the post, but the largely unchanged cabinet lineup he unveiled late Sunday was met with fierce criticism across the political spectrum.

    Makron Baş nazirin istefasını təsdiq edib
    Макрон одобрил отставку Лекорню

