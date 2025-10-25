London police reviewing 9,000 cases in grooming gangs probe

The Metropolitan Police is reviewing 9,000 cases in a huge new grooming gangs probe despite Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's previous denials that any operated in the capital, Report informs referring to the Express.

The announcement comes after an Express/MyLondon investigation exposed several potential grooming gang cases in London that appeared to have been overlooked.

Khan has repeatedly stated there were "no reports" or "indications" that London was blighted by the type of abuse that affected towns like Rochdale and Rotherham.

But on Friday evening, the Met revealed it has 9,000 cases to reassess.

In a letter from Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to the Mayor, London's top cop tells Khan he is "responding to questions about child sexual exploitation," adding that "any sexual offending against children is abhorrent, but group-based offending, including that characterized as ‘Grooming Gangs', is particularly insidious. And devastating in its profound impact on the children affected."

He adds that he knows that "historically and across the UK, the cases of these child victims have not always been recognized and thoroughly investigated. Too often, victims have been disbelieved and even judged at times."

But he added that "the Met is committed to safeguarding all victims of these terrible offenses and wherever possible bringing those responsible to justice."

The Met Police commissioner said reports flagged by the Express would be among those reinvestigated by the force. The reviews will be completed by April 2026.

The cases under review span the past 15 years, since 2010.

After being presented with the findings of our investigation, the Metropolitan Police U-turned on its earlier claims that it had "not seen" Rotherham-style grooming gangs in London.