Lithuania will shoot down Belarus smuggler balloons, prime minister says

Lithuania's Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene said on Monday her country will begin to shoot down smuggler balloons crossing the border from Belarus, which have repeatedly interrupted the Baltic nation's air traffic, Report informs via Reuters.

NATO member Lithuania closed Vilnius Airport four times last week after balloons entered its airspace, and each time temporarily shut its Belarus border crossings in response to the incidents.

Lithuania has said balloons are sent by smugglers transporting contraband cigarettes, but also blames Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, for not stopping the practice.

Ruginiene called the incidents "hybrid attacks" and said the Belarus border crossings will be closed except for travel by diplomats and by European Union citizens leaving the neighbouring country.

"Today we have decided to take the strictest measures, there is no other way," Ruginiene told a press conference, adding that her government may also discuss invoking NATO Article 4 security consultations.