Lithuania lodges protest with Belarus over weather balloon incident
Other countries
- 23 October, 2025
- 08:41
Lithuania has lodged a protest with Belarus over the violation of its airspace by weather balloons used to smuggle tobacco products from the neighboring country, the Foreign Ministry noted, Report informs via TASS.
"The charge d'affaires of Belarus was summoned to the ministry and handed a note of strong protest against the repeated and increasing violations of airspace from the neighboring country," the statement said.
The ministry noted that such actions grossly violate international law. Vilnius called on Minsk to ensure control over its airspace and warned that in case of a repeat of such incidents, Lithuania reserves the right to take appropriate countermeasures.
