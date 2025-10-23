Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    Lithuania lodges protest with Belarus over weather balloon incident

    Other countries
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 08:41
    Lithuania lodges protest with Belarus over weather balloon incident

    Lithuania has lodged a protest with Belarus over the violation of its airspace by weather balloons used to smuggle tobacco products from the neighboring country, the Foreign Ministry noted, Report informs via TASS.

    "The charge d'affaires of Belarus was summoned to the ministry and handed a note of strong protest against the repeated and increasing violations of airspace from the neighboring country," the statement said.

    The ministry noted that such actions grossly violate international law. Vilnius called on Minsk to ensure control over its airspace and warned that in case of a repeat of such incidents, Lithuania reserves the right to take appropriate countermeasures.

    Lithuania protest Belarus
    Litva hava məkanının pozulmasına görə Belarusa etiraz edib
    Литва выразила протест Беларуси из-за инцидента с метеозондами

    Latest News

    10:04

    NATO-accredited ambassadors to visit Azerbaijan in early November - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    09:53

    Price of Brent crude oil exceeds $65

    Energy
    09:53

    Azeri Light crude surpasses $63 per barrel

    Energy
    09:42

    Qarabag rank second in ball recoveries in Champions League group stage

    Football
    09:39

    US investigators, Turkish experts to help Hong Kong with fatal plane crash probe

    Other countries
    09:21

    CBA currency exchange rates (23.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:12

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:09

    Baku to host Eurasian Franchise Forum 2025

    Business
    08:58

    US Treasury announces imposing sanctions on major Russian oil producers

    Other countries
    All News Feed