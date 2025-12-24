Libya to send experts to Ankara to investigate plane crash

Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) will send a technical team to Türkiye to participate in the investigation into the crash of the plane carrying Chief of Staff Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad, said the second deputy speaker of the High Council of State, Moussa Faraj, Report informs.

"The technical team will leave for Ankara this morning to participate in the investigation," he told Al Jazeera.

According to Faraj, the Tripoli-based GNA has formed a special commission to examine all details of the incident.