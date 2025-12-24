Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Libya to send experts to Ankara to investigate plane crash

    Libya to send experts to Ankara to investigate plane crash

    Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) will send a technical team to Türkiye to participate in the investigation into the crash of the plane carrying Chief of Staff Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad, said the second deputy speaker of the High Council of State, Moussa Faraj, Report informs.

    "The technical team will leave for Ankara this morning to participate in the investigation," he told Al Jazeera.

    According to Faraj, the Tripoli-based GNA has formed a special commission to examine all details of the incident.

    Liviya təyyarə qəzasını araşdırmaq üçün Ankaraya mütəxəssislər göndərəcək
    Ливия направит в Анкару специалистов для расследования крушения самолета

