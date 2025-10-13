Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Leaders from 27 countries set to take part in peace summit in Egypt

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 09:15
    Leaders from 27 countries set to take part in peace summit in Egypt

    A high-level Middle East Peace Summit convened in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, drawing participation from a wide array of world leaders and diplomats in a concerted effort to address escalating regional tensions and promote lasting peace, Report informs.

    According to Egypt's official MENA news agency, the summit is attended by heads of state and government from across the globe. Notable participants include President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

    Additionally, prime ministers from Germany, Iraq, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Greece, Armenia, Hungary, Pakistan, Canada, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait are expected to take part.

    The summit also featured participation from key international organizations and diplomats. Among them were UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, European Council President António Costa, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, and Japan's Ambassador to Egypt, Fumio Iwai.

    The gathering highlights a renewed global commitment to diplomatic engagement in the Middle East amid ongoing challenges, with leaders expected to issue a joint statement emphasizing de-escalation, humanitarian aid, and the resumption of dialogue.

    Egypt Middle East Peace Summit regional tensions
    Misirdə beynəlxalq sammitdə iştirak edəcək ölkə liderlərinin adları açıqlanıb
    Названы имена лидеров стран, которые примут участие в Саммите по Ближнему Востоку

    Latest News

    10:04

    Dollar drops to euro and yen amid expectations of US–China decisions

    Finance
    10:01

    Sahiba Gafarova arrives in Pakistan on working visit

    Domestic policy
    09:56

    CBA currency exchange rates (13.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:48

    40 people killed in road accident in South Africa

    Other countries
    09:42

    Trump warns Russia he may send Ukraine long-range Tomahawks if Moscow doesn't settle war soon

    Other countries
    09:37

    Azerbaijan to face Ukraine in World Cup qualifier tonight

    Football
    09:30

    Over 150 Palestinian prisoners to be deported to other countries

    Other countries
    09:25

    Indonesia appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    09:24

    Seven hostages said handed to Red Cross

    Other countries
    All News Feed