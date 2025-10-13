Leaders from 27 countries set to take part in peace summit in Egypt

A high-level Middle East Peace Summit convened in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, drawing participation from a wide array of world leaders and diplomats in a concerted effort to address escalating regional tensions and promote lasting peace, Report informs.

According to Egypt's official MENA news agency, the summit is attended by heads of state and government from across the globe. Notable participants include President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Additionally, prime ministers from Germany, Iraq, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Greece, Armenia, Hungary, Pakistan, Canada, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait are expected to take part.

The summit also featured participation from key international organizations and diplomats. Among them were UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, European Council President António Costa, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, and Japan's Ambassador to Egypt, Fumio Iwai.

The gathering highlights a renewed global commitment to diplomatic engagement in the Middle East amid ongoing challenges, with leaders expected to issue a joint statement emphasizing de-escalation, humanitarian aid, and the resumption of dialogue.