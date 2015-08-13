​Lavrov to accept National coalition of Syria in Moscow

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation of the National Coalition of opposition and the revolutionary forces (NCORF) of Syria is to arrive to Moscow on August 13 and meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Report informs, it was stated by NCORF member Badr Jamus to the Sputnik agency.

According to Mr. Jamus, the NC President Khaled al-Khoja heads the delegation.

"We have informed the Russian side today that the meeting (with Sergey Lavrov - Ed.) is to be held on 13 August. The NC PresidentKhaled al-Khojawill headthe delegation. Date of the meeting has been adjusted in accordance with the schedules of Mr. Lavrov and Mr. al-Khoja," - said Jamus.