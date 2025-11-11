Lavrov: Moscow ready to discuss preparations for summit with US

Moscow is ready to discuss with Washington the resumption of preparations for a summit between the leaders of Russia and the United States - Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian outlets, Report informs via Russian media.

"We are ready to discuss the suspicions that have arisen among our American colleagues regarding alleged secret underground activities on our part, and we are also ready to discuss with the American side the resumption of preparatory work for the summit of Russian and US leaders they proposed," he said.

On October 16, after a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin, the US President stated that the sides had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Later, the summit was postponed because positions could not be aligned to achieve a meaningful outcome on resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Moscow and Washington emphasized that the meeting will take place once suitable conditions are established.