Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Lavrov: Moscow ready to discuss preparations for summit with US

    Other countries
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 17:50
    Lavrov: Moscow ready to discuss preparations for summit with US

    Moscow is ready to discuss with Washington the resumption of preparations for a summit between the leaders of Russia and the United States - Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian outlets, Report informs via Russian media.

    "We are ready to discuss the suspicions that have arisen among our American colleagues regarding alleged secret underground activities on our part, and we are also ready to discuss with the American side the resumption of preparatory work for the summit of Russian and US leaders they proposed," he said.

    On October 16, after a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin, the US President stated that the sides had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Later, the summit was postponed because positions could not be aligned to achieve a meaningful outcome on resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Moscow and Washington emphasized that the meeting will take place once suitable conditions are established.

    Sergey Lavrov Vladimir Putin Donald Trump preparations
    Lavrov: Moskva ABŞ ilə sammitə hazırlığı müzakirə etməyə hazırdır
    Лавров: Москва готова обсуждать подготовку саммита с США

    Latest News

    17:52

    Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to President of Türkiye

    Foreign policy
    17:50

    Lavrov: Moscow ready to discuss preparations for summit with US

    Other countries
    17:40

    Azerbaijan's defense minister offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

    Foreign policy
    17:35

    Erdogan: Search underway for wreckage of Turkish military plane that crashed in Georgia

    Region
    17:34

    Cristiano Ronaldo confirms 2026 World Cup will be his last

    Football
    17:33

    GASA: Turkish military aircraft vanishes from radar without distress signal

    Region
    17:23

    Erdogan: Türkiye in close coordination with Azerbaijan, Georgia following plane crash

    Other
    17:19

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry condoles Türkiye over plane crash

    Foreign policy
    17:07

    Georgian interior minister heads to site of Turkish military cargo plane crash - UPDATED-2

    Other
    All News Feed