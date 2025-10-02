Latvia hit by large-scale DDoS attack on government websites
- 02 October, 2025
- 14:52
Government websites in Latvia were disrupted today following a massive distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, according to the Latvian State Radio and Television Center.
Report informs that for more than an hour, access was blocked to several key platforms, including the State Revenue Service"s website (vid.gov.lv), portals of the government, ministries, municipalities, and other state institutions. The country"s electronic signature service, eParaksts.lv, was also temporarily inaccessible.
Authorities confirmed that the cyberattack is still ongoing. The State Radio and Television Center has launched an investigation into the incident.
