Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye discuss deeping cooperation at OTS summit
Other countries
- 07 October, 2025
- 12:49
Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye held bilateral talks on strengthening relations on the sidelines of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit in Gabala, Report informs, citing Kyrgyz media.
The meeting took place between Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev and Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
The ministers noted the active development of Kyrgyz-Turkish cooperation and discussed the planned visit of Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz to Kyrgyzstan on September 17–18.
In addition to bilateral issues, the parties reviewed the current state of relations, prospects for further deepening cooperation, and joint efforts within the framework of the OTS.
