Kyiv returns 30 Russian citizens to Moscow under humanitarian procedure
Other countries
- 28 November, 2025
- 19:50
Ukraine has transferred 30 civilians holding Russian citizenship to Russia as part of the humanitarian project "I Want to Live."
Report informs via RBC Ukraine that 14 civilians were handed over to Russia yesterday, November 27. Another 16 people were returned to the Russian Federation today, November 28.
It is noted that Ukraine acts within the legal framework and international humanitarian law.
