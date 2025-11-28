Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Kyiv returns 30 Russian citizens to Moscow under humanitarian procedure

    Other countries
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 19:50
    Kyiv returns 30 Russian citizens to Moscow under humanitarian procedure

    Ukraine has transferred 30 civilians holding Russian citizenship to Russia as part of the humanitarian project "I Want to Live."

    Report informs via RBC Ukraine that 14 civilians were handed over to Russia yesterday, November 27. Another 16 people were returned to the Russian Federation today, November 28.

    It is noted that Ukraine acts within the legal framework and international humanitarian law.

    Ukrayna Rusiyanın 30 vətəndaşını geri qaytarıb
    Киев вернул Москве 30 граждан РФ в рамках гуманитарной процедуры

