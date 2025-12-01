Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Kyiv responds to Astana over CPC attacks, reaffirms unwavering respect for Kazakh people

    • 01 December, 2025
    • 08:59
    Ukraine has acknowledged Kazakhstan"s concerns regarding recent attacks on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium"s (CPC) infrastructure.

    According to Report, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a statement addressing a formal protest from the Kazakh side following the strike on CPC facilities.

    "We emphasize that no actions undertaken by Ukraine are aimed against the Republic of Kazakhstan or any other third country. All of Ukraine"s efforts are focused on countering Russia"s full-scale aggression… Once again, we underscore that the sole source of destabilization and security threats in the Black Sea region and beyond remains Russian aggression," the statement reads.

    The ministry stressed that Ukrainian forces are working to "systematically degrade the military-industrial potential of the aggressor, depriving it of the means to wage a war of conquest."

    "In conclusion, we reaffirm our enduring respect for the Kazakh people and our commitment to developing friendly and pragmatic relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan - relations that reflect the historically strong ties between our nations," the Foreign Ministry added.

