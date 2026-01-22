Kushner: Investments in Gaza to exceed $40B

Over $40 billion is planned for the reconstruction of Gaza, reads a presentation by American entrepreneur and US Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, which he delivered at the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace charter, Report's correspondent in Davos informs.

According to the presentation, the reconstruction plan includes large-scale investments in job creation, infrastructure development, and economic revitalization in Gaza.

Specifically, over $10 billion is planned to create over 500,000 new jobs in construction, agriculture, manufacturing, services, and the digital economy. In addition, over $1.5 billion is allocated for vocational schools and workforce retraining, over $25 billion for the modernization of public infrastructure and public services, and over $3 billion for the development of commercial zones, business districts, and the provision of microgrants and loans for businesses.

Gaza's expected GDP by 2035 is projected to exceed $10 billion, with the average annual household income reaching $13,000.

According to Kushner, a member of the Board of Peace Executive Board, infrastructure restoration and the creation of a special economic zone are planned for Gaza over the next 100 days, along with continued humanitarian aid. Humanitarian aid will be fully delivered to Gaza. The plan also includes the reconstruction of water, electricity, and sewage systems, the restoration of hospitals and bakeries, and the supply of equipment for clearing rubble and reopening roads.

Furthermore, provision is made for improving temporary housing for the transitional period until permanent housing is built for the region's residents.

An economic plan is planned for the restoration and revitalization of Gaza's economy, aimed at creating jobs and opportunities for the population. To attract investment, a synthesis of security and governance frameworks is planned, as well as the creation of a special economic zone with preferential tariffs and access conditions, the terms of which will be agreed upon with the countries of the Board of Peace.

In conclusion, Kushner promised that the first results of the Gaza plan would be visible within 30 days.

Just relax for 30 days, he said.