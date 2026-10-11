King Khalid International Airport attack leaves 12 dead, 309 injured
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- 11 October, 2026
- 11:04
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An attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has killed 12 people and injured 309, according to Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation.
According to Report, the authority said in a post on X that those killed included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi citizens, and one citizen each of the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.
Some of the injured are in critical condition.
Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation had earlier said the airport's operations were temporarily suspended following the attack.
Ər-Riyad hava limanına hücumlarda 12 nəfər həlak olub, 300-dən çox şəxs yaralanıb
При ударе по аэропорту в Эр-Рияде погибли 12 человек, более 300 получили ранения
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