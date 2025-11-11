Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    King Felipe heads to China for first state visit by Spanish monarch in 18 years

    Other countries
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 15:35
    King Felipe heads to China for first state visit by Spanish monarch in 18 years

    King Felipe will start the first state visit to China by a Spanish monarch in 18 years on Tuesday as Madrid pursues the most active courtship of Beijing within the European Union, Report informs via Reuters.

    The four-day trip, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of high-level bilateral relations, should further cement business and political interests with China at a time when Spain's ties with the world's other superpower, the US, are souring.

    Felipe, accompanied by Foreign Minister Jose Maria Albares, Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo, Industry Secretary Jordi García Brustenga and a phalanx of Spanish businesspeople, will spend Tuesday in the city of Chengdu before flying to Beijing for a private dinner with President Xi Jinping.

    On Wednesday, Felipe will meet again with Xi, Premier Li Qiang and top legislator Zhao Leji while on Thursday he will attend a meeting with Spanish and Chinese business leaders and visit Spanish car part maker Gestamp's factory outside Beijing.

    The king's visit follows three trips by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in as many years in a strategy by Madrid to rebalance trade relations skewed in favour of Beijing.

    Spain imported 45 billion euros ($52.5 billion) of goods from China in 2024 while it exported just 7.5 billion euros, according to state trade agency ICEX.

    China has reciprocated the courtship.

    King Felipe Spain China Xi Jinping
    Король Испании начал первый за 18 лет госвизит в Китай

    Latest News

    15:43

    Bridge collapses in Türkiye, leaving three dead

    Region
    15:35

    King Felipe heads to China for first state visit by Spanish monarch in 18 years

    Other countries
    15:20

    Armenian PM, EU ambassadors discuss outcomes of Washington summit

    Foreign policy
    15:09

    Armenian minister ready to try bread from wheat delivered via Azerbaijan

    Region
    14:56

    2026 FIFA World Cup: Referees revealed for Azerbaijan vs Iceland match

    Football
    14:49

    Afghan and Kazakh foreign ministers discuss regional cooperation

    Other countries
    14:47

    AGF: Hosting European Aerobic Championships in Ganja is great initiative

    Individual sports
    14:39

    Ukraine strikes Russia's Saratov oil refinery and sea terminal in Crimea

    Other countries
    14:23

    Masdar inks deal for Uzbekistan's largest standalone battery energy storage project

    Region
    All News Feed