King Felipe heads to China for first state visit by Spanish monarch in 18 years

King Felipe will start the first state visit to China by a Spanish monarch in 18 years on Tuesday as Madrid pursues the most active courtship of Beijing within the European Union, Report informs via Reuters.

The four-day trip, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of high-level bilateral relations, should further cement business and political interests with China at a time when Spain's ties with the world's other superpower, the US, are souring.

Felipe, accompanied by Foreign Minister Jose Maria Albares, Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo, Industry Secretary Jordi García Brustenga and a phalanx of Spanish businesspeople, will spend Tuesday in the city of Chengdu before flying to Beijing for a private dinner with President Xi Jinping.

On Wednesday, Felipe will meet again with Xi, Premier Li Qiang and top legislator Zhao Leji while on Thursday he will attend a meeting with Spanish and Chinese business leaders and visit Spanish car part maker Gestamp's factory outside Beijing.

The king's visit follows three trips by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in as many years in a strategy by Madrid to rebalance trade relations skewed in favour of Beijing.

Spain imported 45 billion euros ($52.5 billion) of goods from China in 2024 while it exported just 7.5 billion euros, according to state trade agency ICEX.

China has reciprocated the courtship.