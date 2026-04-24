Kazakhstan relies on Azerbaijan to develop East-West transport route

Kazakhstan plans to develop an international network of railway terminals, including projects in China, Europe, and Azerbaijan, the country's Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev said during parliamentary hearings in the Senate, Report informs via Kazinform.

According to him, the formation of overseas terminal infrastructure is one of the key areas of Kazakhstan's transport policy.

By 2028, the throughput capacity of the new terminals is planned to be increased from 2 million to 2.7 million containers per year.

The minister noted that the development of the terminal network will ensure full-fledged logistical connectivity along the East-West corridor and strengthen Kazakhstan's transit potential.

The republic is reportedly working on establishing unified logistics operators on international routes.