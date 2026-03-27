European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has stated that the situation in the Middle East is interlinked with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Report informs.

"The wars in the Middle East and Ukraine are interlinked. With our G7 partners, we"ll discuss how to drive de-escalation in the Middle East, as the war's consequences are felt severely worldwide.

At the same time, we can"t overlook Ukraine. Russia"s attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are increasing every day. We must keep the pressure on Russia to stop this war and negotiate in good faith," Kallas wrote on X.