Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Kallas: Situation in Middle East shouldn't distract attention from Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 10:37
    Kallas: Situation in Middle East shouldn't distract attention from Ukraine

    European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has stated that the situation in the Middle East is interlinked with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Report informs.

    "The wars in the Middle East and Ukraine are interlinked. With our G7 partners, we"ll discuss how to drive de-escalation in the Middle East, as the war's consequences are felt severely worldwide.

    At the same time, we can"t overlook Ukraine. Russia"s attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are increasing every day. We must keep the pressure on Russia to stop this war and negotiate in good faith," Kallas wrote on X.

    Kaja Kallas Escalation in Middle East Russia-Ukraine conflict Group of Seven (G7)
    Kallas: Yaxın Şərqdəki vəziyyət diqqəti Ukraynadan yayındırmamalıdır
    Каллас: Ситуация на Ближнем Востоке не должна отвлекать внимание от Украины

    Latest News

    11:39

    Trump announces 10‑day halt on strikes against Iran's energy facilities

    Other countries
    11:21

    Hikmat Hajiyev discusses regional security with Erdogan's chief advisor

    Foreign policy
    11:17

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan-Hungary strategic partnership thriving

    Foreign policy
    11:11

    Armenia, France discuss cooperation in defense industry

    Region
    11:00

    IAEA chief Grossi expresses concern about strikes near Iran's Bushehr NPP

    Other countries
    10:52
    Photo

    3,040 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Incident
    10:45

    Mark Rutte: NATO ready to deepen dialogue, cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    10:40

    Two Israeli soldiers killed in south Lebanon combat, military says

    Other countries
    10:37

    Kallas: Situation in Middle East shouldn't distract attention from Ukraine

    Other countries
    All News Feed