    Kaja Kallas: Russia wants to postpone resolution of issues painful for it

    • 21 November, 2025
    • 19:15
    Kaja Kallas: Russia wants to postpone resolution of issues painful for it

    Moscow is trying to postpone anti-Russian sanctions, as well as the discussions regarding reparations loan, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said in Brussels following the ministerial forum with Indo-Pacific countries, according to Report's European bureau.

    "Today is supposed to be the day when the US sanctions against Russia will kick in. I hope we don't see today a decision that these sanctions are postponed because then this is exactly what Russia wants. Also what Russia wants is that we postpone the discussions regarding reparations loan that the frozen assets will not be used in the benefit of Ukraine," Kallas said.

    According to her, it is necessary to remain firm in order not to fall into this trap together with partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

    "We discussed the security situation in Europe and Russia's war against Ukraine and how it is a threat to the Indo-Pacific security as well and a threat to the international rules-based order," the EU foreign policy chief said.

    Expanding on her point, Kallas noted that Russia's war against Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter. Despite the desire of both the EU and Ukraine for peace, certain elements are necessary.

    "If you just give in to the aggression, then you invite for more aggression. And this is dangerous, not only for us in Europe, but also our Indo-Pacific partners, because all those countries around that might have an appetite for their neighbor's territories will learn that this is okay, it pays off. And this is a very dangerous moment for all," she said.

    Kaya Kallas: Rusiya onun üçün ağrılı məsələlərin həllini uzatmağa çalışır
    Кая Каллас: РФ стремится затянуть решение болезненных для нее вопросов

