Kaja Kallas: New sanctions package against Russia being prepared

"Europe shares the same position as the United States in wanting the war in Ukraine to end soon. Kyiv also aligns with our stance," Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Report informs.

Kallas noted that Russia continues to remain silent in response:

"Instead, it [Russia] has intensified strikes on Ukraine, particularly targeting energy infrastructure ahead of winter. While we expect Russia to come to the negotiating table, it does the opposite. This compels us to prepare a new package of sanctions against Russia, and we are already working on it. The Russian economy is experiencing its weakest period. Our sanctions package will be decisive."