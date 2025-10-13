Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Kaja Kallas: New sanctions package against Russia being prepared

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 20:59
    Kaja Kallas: New sanctions package against Russia being prepared

    "Europe shares the same position as the United States in wanting the war in Ukraine to end soon. Kyiv also aligns with our stance," Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Report informs.

    Kallas noted that Russia continues to remain silent in response:

    "Instead, it [Russia] has intensified strikes on Ukraine, particularly targeting energy infrastructure ahead of winter. While we expect Russia to come to the negotiating table, it does the opposite. This compels us to prepare a new package of sanctions against Russia, and we are already working on it. The Russian economy is experiencing its weakest period. Our sanctions package will be decisive."

    Kaja Kallas sanctions package Russia
    Kaya Kallas: Rusiyaya qarşı yeni sanksiyalar paketi hazırlanır
    Каллас: Готовится новый пакет санкций против России

    Latest News

    21:29
    Photo

    Orders issued by Armenian armed forces" leadership regarding missile strike on residential areas of Azerbaijan disclosed  - COURT

    Other
    21:13

    Azerbaijan's Military Medical Faculty holds course within NATO program

    Military
    21:06

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan is at forefront of regional diplomacy

    Foreign policy
    20:59

    Kaja Kallas: New sanctions package against Russia being prepared

    Other countries
    20:55
    Photo

    Final ceasefire agreement on Gaza signed in Egypt

    Other countries
    20:51

    Zelenskyy confirms plans to meet Trump in Washington this week

    Other countries
    20:44

    Merz, Trump to discuss Ukraine conflict today

    Other countries
    20:36

    Trump says US ready to lift sanctions if Iran agrees to talks

    Other countries
    20:32

    Small plane crashes on Massachusetts highway, US, killing 2

    Other countries
    All News Feed