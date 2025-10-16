Kaja Kallas: EU defense roadmap includes 9 directions

The EU"s anti-drone border defense system should be fully operational by the end of 2027, Kaja Kallas, Head of European Diplomacy and Security Policy, said at a press conference following the European Commission college meeting where the EU Defense Readiness Roadmap was approved.

Kallas said that Russia currently does not have the capability to attack EU countries, but in the coming years it may rebuild its potential, so "the danger will not disappear even after the war in Ukraine ends."

The roadmap, developed by EU member states, defines 9 key defense directions in line with NATO goals.

Kallas emphasized that EU countries must act together because "no single country is big enough to handle it alone."

One of the first joint projects will be the creation of a "drone coalition" led by the Netherlands and Latvia.

"Drones are already changing the nature of war. Protection against them is no longer optional, it is a necessity," she noted.

Additionally, EU countries intend to increase the share of joint weapons procurement to 40% of defense spending by 2027, in order to reduce costs and stimulate the growth of the defense industry.

Kallas added that Ukraine remains the "first line of Europe"s defense."

As part of the roadmap, the EU plans to create a drone alliance with Ukraine by early next year.

"Ukraine"s defense industry and its drone innovations are invaluable experience on which we must build a shared future," she added.