    Jordan says King Abdullah received invitation to join Gaza peace board

    Other countries
    • 18 January, 2026
    • 15:46
    Jordan's foreign ministry said on Sunday that King Abdullah received an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the so-called "Board of Peace" for Gaza, Report informs via Reuters.

    The foreign ministry said it was currently reviewing related documents within the country's internal legal procedures.

    The board is set to supervise the temporary governance of Gaza, which has been under a shaky ceasefire since October.

    Tramp İordaniya Kralını Qəzza üzrə Sülh Şurasına qoşulmağa dəvət edib
    Трамп предложил королю Иордании присоединиться к "Совету мира" по Газе

