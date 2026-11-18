Europe doesn't need a new security architecture, but rather adherence to previously agreed rules and principles, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs.

"I would like to clearly state once again: we have no need to form some kind of new European security order. We only need adherence to the rules and principles that were agreed upon long ago. They originate in the CSCE Helsinki Final Act and continue with the Charter of Paris, as well as the Budapest Memorandum," the minister said.

Wadephul recalled that under the terms of the Budapest Memorandum, the legal successor to the Soviet Union - Russia - committed not merely to respect Ukraine's sovereignty, but also to ensure its protection.

The German foreign minister also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support of Ukraine, particularly for the delivery of aid and assistance in energy supply.

"This was also one of the topics of our talks. I believe this is an important contribution to Europe's stability," he said.