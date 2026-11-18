The meeting of the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia brings together the leaders of the world's three largest nuclear powers and major economic powers, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a briefing in Baku with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Report informs.

"This is a meeting of leaders of countries that have an impact on global developments. Naturally, we have expectations regarding such a meeting. Let us hope that issues of concern to the world will be discussed there and that the meeting will contribute to the resolution of conflicts and wars," Bayramov said.