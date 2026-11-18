Azerbaijan is an important partner for Germany and Europe in ensuring connectivity between Europe and Central Asia, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs.

"Azerbaijan is an important partner for Germany and Europe in terms of developing transport and communication links between Europe and Central Asia. My colleague mentioned the Middle Corridor. This concerns railway connections, highways, as well as power transmission infrastructure," the foreign minister noted.

He added that this issue was also touched upon during the talks: "In addition, it is necessary to develop the interconnectivity of digital infrastructure. Broad opportunities are opening up here, and we view this as mutually beneficial cooperation that will benefit both the South Caucasus and Central Europe. We intend to work actively in this direction."

Wadephul added that he had just returned from Brussels, where he held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: "She also confirmed the European Commission's strong interest in achieving concrete results and intensive cooperation with the region."