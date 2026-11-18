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Members of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament), Nurlan Hasanov, head of the Azerbaijan-Germany Parliamentary Relations Working Group, and Kamal Jafarov, a member of the group, met with Daniel Kölbl and Lamya Kaddor, members of the German Bundestag who were part of the delegation accompanying German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul during his visit to Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the meeting highlighted the successful development of relations between the two countries and emphasized the importance of interparliamentary ties and parliamentary diplomacy in this regard.

During the discussion, the parties exchanged views on the current state of cooperation between parliamentary friendship groups and other issues of mutual interest.

The Bundestag members also familiarized themselves with the administrative building of the Milli Majlis and the working conditions established there.