Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Japan will extend sanctions against North Korea for another two years.Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the decision to extend is due to the lack of progress in the release of forcibly detained Japanese citizens in North Korea.

Validity of sanctions to expire in April this year. Japan hopes, thus to accelerate negotiations on the fate of those who kidnapped.

The sanctions were imposed by Japan in 2006 as a protest against the DPRK launch of a ballistic missile.

They prohibit the import and export, travel for citizens, entry of North Korean ships in Japanese ports.In 2009, Tokyo has tightened conditions for remittances from Japan to North Korea. In 2013, after the DPRK's nuclear test sanctions were extended once for two years.

Tokyo insists that the security services of the DPRK with the 1970s was kidnapped at least 17 Japanese citizens.

North Korea recognized only 13 cases.Five hostages were able to return to Japan after the visit of the North Korea former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi in 2002 and 2004. The remaining eight people, as assured by the North Korean side, were killed.