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    Japan-UK-Italy venture to open fighter development center in Japan in 2027

    Other countries
    • 11 October, 2026
    • 12:04
    Japan-UK-Italy venture to open fighter development center in Japan in 2027

    The Japanese-British-Italian joint venture Edgewing plans to open a development center for a next-generation fighter aircraft in Japan's Aichi Prefecture in early 2027.

    According to Report, Edgewing CEO Marco Zoff told Nikkei that around 1,000 specialists are eventually expected to work at the facility.

    The project is being implemented under the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). Development centers will be located in Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy, with each site specializing in specific aircraft subsystems.

    A ceremony has already been held in Turin, Italy, to open Edgewing's development center there. By the end of 2027, the company plans to construct a second building at the site and employ around 300 specialists from the three countries. The center's workforce is eventually expected to exceed 1,000 people.

    GCAP participants aim to begin large-scale deployment of the fighter aircraft in 2035.

    An initial assessment of the concept has been completed, and the project has now moved into the design phase.

    Germany could potentially join the project following difficulties in its joint fighter development program with France. Such a move could reduce costs but could also increase the risk of delays.

    Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) Edgewing Japan
    Yaponiyada yeni GCAP qırıcısının hazırlanması mərkəzi açılacaq
    В Японии откроют центр разработки нового истребителя GCAP
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