Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Japan to provide radar system, unmanned planes to Philippine military

    Other countries
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 12:09
    Japan to provide radar system, unmanned planes to Philippine military

    Japan will provide a radar system and unmanned aircraft worth 4.3 billion yen ($27 million) to the Philippine military under its security aid framework for like-minded partners, the Japanese government said Monday, amid China's maritime assertiveness in regional waters, Report informs via Kyodo News.

    The provision of a coastal radar system to the Philippine Navy will be the first transfer of a completed Japanese-made defense product utilizing Tokyo's "official security assistance" program launched in 2023, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

    Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Katsuro Kitagawa and Philippine Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro signed the agreements, which also include provision of unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance missions to the Philippine Air Force, in Manila.

    The project is of "great importance in further promoting security cooperation between Japan and the Philippines, enhancing security of important sea lanes for Japan, and contributing to maintaining and strengthening regional peace and stability," the ministry said.

    Drones Japan Philippines
    Япония предоставит ВМС Филиппин РЛС и БПЛА на $27 млн
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    18:38
    Kushner: President Trump is determined to end Russia-Ukraine war
    Other countries
    18:15
    Eka Tkeshelashvili: Environmental issues concern not only the South Caucasus but the entire world
    Ecology
    18:03
    Death toll from factory explosion in Izmir rises to 10 – Updated
    Region
    17:53
    Azerbaijan increases spending on clothing imports from Türkiye by more than 21%
    Business
    17:29
    IATA: Processing single transaction costs airlines more than profit earned per passenger
    Infrastructure
    17:25
    Mukhtar Babayev: Water security is a strategic priority for Azerbaijan
    Ecology
    17:21
    Babayev: Azerbaijani consultants play important role in preparations for COP31
    Foreign policy
    17:19
    COP31: Caspian Sea issues among Azerbaijan's key priorities
    Ecology
    17:12
    Elchin Ibadov: SOCAR Türkiye's assets reach 692 billion liras
    Energy
    All News Feed