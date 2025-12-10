Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Japan to launch world's first crewless passenger ship

    • 10 December, 2025
    • 12:15
    Japan to launch world's first crewless passenger ship

    Japan is set to launch the world's first crewless passenger vessel on December 11.

    According to Report, citing Kyodo News, the Japanese investment fund Nippon Foundation announced that the ship, Olympia Dream, will operate between the ports of Okayama and Tonosho in the country's southwest.

