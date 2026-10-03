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    Japan to launch mass production of new missiles in 2030

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    • 03 October, 2026
    • 12:40
    Japan to launch mass production of new missiles in 2030

    The Japanese government plans to begin mass production of a new generation of low-cost missiles in fiscal year 2030.

    According to Report, citing the Nikkei newspaper, the project involves long-range cruise missiles.

    One of the key objectives of the new missiles, which are also intended to strike enemy vessels, is to overwhelm adversaries' missile defense systems and improve the effectiveness of attacks against designated targets.

    The new missiles are expected to complement Japan's Type 25 long-range missiles as well as US-made Tomahawk missiles.

    The missile development plan is expected to be included in Japan's new national security strategy, which is due to be adopted by the end of this year. Development is scheduled to begin next year, with production in 2029 and mass production in 2030.

    missile program Japan
    Yaponiya 2030-cu ildə yeni raketlərin kütləvi istehsalına başlayacaq
    Япония в 2030 году начнет массовое производство новых дешевых ракет
    44 - Tezliklə
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