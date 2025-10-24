Japan eyes peace treaty with Russia despite difficult relations — PM
Other countries
- 24 October, 2025
- 12:31
The Japanese government is committed to concluding a peace treaty with Russia, despite the difficult state of bilateral relations, the country's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in her inaugural policy speech to parliament, Report informs via TASS.
"Relations between Japan and Russia are in a difficult situation, but the Japanese government's policy is to resolve the issue of the ‘northern territories' and conclude a peace treaty," she said.
Takaichi also reiterated the Japanese government's position, criticizing Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.
