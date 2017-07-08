Ivanka Trump replaced her father at one of G20 meetings

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Daughter of US President Donald Trump Ivanka replaced her father at one of the meetings of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Report informs citing the foreign media.

Representative of the White House confirmed that during the meeting of leaders of the G20 countries Ivanka Trump stayed in the background, and when the US president was due to leave the meeting, "she took his place for a long time at the main table”.

"When the heads of other states and governments left the hall, they were also represented by someone for a while," the official said.