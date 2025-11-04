Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Italian foreign ministry summons Russian ambassador

    Other countries
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 08:54
    Italian foreign ministry summons Russian ambassador

    The Russian Ambassador to Italy, Alexey Paramonov, was summoned by the Italian Foreign Ministry for a formal reprimand following Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova's comments on the collapse of part of the Torre dei Conti tower in Rome, sources said, Report informs via ANSA.

    Zakharova linked the accident to Rome's military support of Ukraine, saying that "for as long as the Italian government continues to waste taxpayers' money, Italy, from its economy to its towers, will collapse completely".

    Italy Russia Alexey Paramonov
    Rusiya səfiri İtaliya XİN-ə çağırılıb
    Посол России вызван в МИД Италии

