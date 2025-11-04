Italian foreign ministry summons Russian ambassador

The Russian Ambassador to Italy, Alexey Paramonov, was summoned by the Italian Foreign Ministry for a formal reprimand following Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova's comments on the collapse of part of the Torre dei Conti tower in Rome, sources said, Report informs via ANSA.

Zakharova linked the accident to Rome's military support of Ukraine, saying that "for as long as the Italian government continues to waste taxpayers' money, Italy, from its economy to its towers, will collapse completely".