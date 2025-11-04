Italian foreign ministry summons Russian ambassador
Other countries
- 04 November, 2025
- 08:54
The Russian Ambassador to Italy, Alexey Paramonov, was summoned by the Italian Foreign Ministry for a formal reprimand following Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova's comments on the collapse of part of the Torre dei Conti tower in Rome, sources said, Report informs via ANSA.
Zakharova linked the accident to Rome's military support of Ukraine, saying that "for as long as the Italian government continues to waste taxpayers' money, Italy, from its economy to its towers, will collapse completely".
Latest News
09:23
CBA currency exchange rates (04.11.2025)Finance
09:20
North Korea fires multiple artillery rockets coinciding with Hegseth's visit to JSAOther countries
09:10
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.11.2025)Finance
08:54
Italian foreign ministry summons Russian ambassadorOther countries
08:44
BBC ‘doctored' Trump speech, internal update revealsOther countries
08:30
Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman to visit Trump on November 18, White House official saysOther countries
08:22
US seeks UN approval for Gaza security force with broad two-year mandateOther countries
08:12
Photo
They are individuals who committed crimes against humanity - prosecutors' say at trial of Armenian citizensIncident
08:02