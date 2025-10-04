Israeli negotiation team said ordered to prepare to depart for hostage-truce talks

Israel's negotiating team is ordered to prepare to dispatch a delegation to hold talks for implementing US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, the Kan public broadcaster said, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

The move comes after Israeli forces reportedly halted offensive operations in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Israel is prepared for the "immediate implementation of the first stage of Trump's plan for the immediate release of all the hostages."

The Kan report says Israeli security officials are drafting a list of Palestinian prisoners who could be freed in exchange for the hostages as part of the deal. It isn't specified where the negotiations are set to be held.