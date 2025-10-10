Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Israeli military resumes attacks on Gaza

    • 10 October, 2025
    • 09:02
    Israeli military resumes attacks on Gaza

    Israeli attack helicopters are targeting a site east of Gaza City in the north of the enclave, and artillery shelling has also been carried out, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    The Israeli attack in the north follows shortly after reports of air strikes in Gaza's southern Khan Younis area, the first reported strikes since Israel's government agreed late on Thursday to sign on to the first phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan.

    Gaza's civil defence has also warned people to keep away from the border areas of Gaza City until the official announcement of the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

    The Israeli military has announced that a 26-year-old lieutenant-colonel in its 614th Combat Engineering Battalion was killed by a sniper in Gaza City.

    The attack took place on Thursday afternoon, prior to the Israeli government ratifying the first phase of the ceasefire deal.

    İsrail yenidən Qəzza zolağına zərbə endirib
    СМИ: Израиль нанес авиаудары по сектору Газа

