Israeli drone strike kills two Hezbollah commanders in Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon has killed two military commanders of the Hezbollah Shia movement, the Al Hadath TV channel noted, Report informs.

According to the broadcaster, the attack targeted their car in the Al-Mansouri municipality in the Tyre District.

An Israeli drone strike in the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon killed Muhammad Ali Hadid, a senior member of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force on November 3.

Another senior Hezbollah member, Samir Ali Fakih, was killed near the city of Saida in southern Lebanon on November 10.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israel has carried out over 5,000 attacks on Lebanon since the beginning of the year despite a ceasefire agreement being in place.

As many as 309 people were killed and 598 suffered injuries in the strikes.