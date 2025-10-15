Israel to open Gaza's Rafah crossing
Israel decided to proceed with opening the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt and allowing the transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza, after the return of the bodies of four hostages, Israeli public broadcaster Kan said on Wednesday, Report informs.
Israel cancelled planned measures against Hamas that included halving the number of aid trucks entering the enclave, it said.
