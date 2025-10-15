Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Israel to open Gaza's Rafah crossing

    Other countries
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 09:11
    Israel to open Gaza's Rafah crossing

    Israel decided to proceed with opening the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt and allowing the transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza, after the return of the bodies of four hostages, Israeli public broadcaster Kan said on Wednesday, Report informs.

    Israel cancelled planned measures against Hamas that included halving the number of aid trucks entering the enclave, it said.

    Israel Gaza Rafah crossing
    KİV: İsrail "Rəfah" sərhəd keçid məntəqəsini açacaq
    Израиль откроет пограничный переход "Рафах" между сектором Газа и Египтом

    Latest News

    09:31

    Lionel Messi becomes all-time international assists leader

    Football
    09:21

    CBA currency exchange rates (15.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:19

    Azerbaijani brothers to officiate Serbia vs Lithuania handball match

    Team sports
    09:13

    Japan parliamentary committee yet to agree on October 21 PM vote, Kyodo says

    Other countries
    09:11

    Israel to open Gaza's Rafah crossing

    Other countries
    09:10

    Gold price surpasses $4,200, setting a new all-time high

    Finance
    09:03

    Trump says US will disarm Hamas if Palestinian radicals refuse to do so

    Other countries
    08:58

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.10.2025)

    Finance
    08:50

    8 killed, 4 injured in suspected drunk driving accident in east China

    Other countries
    All News Feed