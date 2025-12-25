Israel struck terror operative in eastern Lebanon, IDF says

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says it conducted an airstrike against a terror operative in the town of Nasiriyah in Lebanon's eastern Beqaa Valley a short while ago, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

The strike was conducted jointly with the Shin Bet security agency, the military says.

The IDF does not specify which terror group the target belongs to.

According to Lebanese media, the Israeli strike hit a car near the Lebanon-Syria border in the Beqaa Valley, some 140 kilometers from Israel.