Israel strikes southern Lebanon, 1 killed

    Other countries
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 15:09
    Lebanon said that one person was killed in a drone attack in the village of Harouf in the south of the country, Report informs via Ynet.

    The newspaper "Al-Akhbar," associated with Hezbollah, wrote that the victim is a relative of Abbas Hassan Karaki, the logistics commander of the "Southern Front" headquarters in the terrorist organization, who was eliminated yesterday in an IDF drone attack in southern Lebanon.

    The attack was carried out before Karaki's funeral.

    İsrail Livanın cənubuna zərbə endirib, bir nəfər ölüb - YENİLƏNİB
    Израиль нанес удар по югу Ливана, погиб один человек - ОБНОВЛЕНО

