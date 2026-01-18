Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Israel says US Gaza executive board composition against its policy

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that this week's Trump administration announcement on the composition of a Gaza executive board was not coordinated with Israel and ran counter to government policy, Report informs via Reuters.

    It said Foreign Minister Gideon Saar would raise the issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

    The statement did not specify what part of the board's composition contradicted Israeli policy.

    The board, unveiled by the White House on Friday, includes Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Israel has repeatedly opposed any Turkish role in Gaza.

    Other members of the executive board include Sigrid Kaag, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process; an Israeli‑Cypriot billionaire; and a minister from the United Arab Emirates, which established relations with Israel in 2020.

    Washington this week also announced the start of the second phase of President Donald Trump's plan, announced in September, to end the war in Gaza. This includes creating a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in the enclave.

    The first members of the so-called Board of Peace - to be chaired by Trump and tasked with supervising Gaza's temporary governance - were also named. Members include Rubio, billionaire developer Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

    Netanyahu: Qəzzanın idarə edilməsi üzrə şuranın tərkibi İsrail ilə razılaşdırılmayıb
    Нетаньяху: Состав совета по управлению Газой не был согласован с Израилем

