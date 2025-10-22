Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza

    • 22 October, 2025
    • 16:49
    Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza

    Israel returned the bodies of 30 Palestinians to Gaza on Wednesday, bringing the total number handed over under the ceasefire deal to 195, the health ministry in the territory said, Report informs via AFP.

    Under the deal brokered by US President Donald Trump, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.

    Israel's military said Wednesday that the remains of two more hostages returned the day before from Gaza had been identified as those of Aryeh Zalmanovich and Master Sergeant Tamir Adar.

    İsrail Qəzzaya 30 fələstinlinin meyitini qaytarıb
    Израиль вернул в Газу тела 30 палестинцев

