Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Israel reopens Zikim checkpoint for humanitarian aid to northern Gaza

    Other countries
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 12:11
    Israel reopens Zikim checkpoint for humanitarian aid to northern Gaza

    Israel has reopened the Zikim checkpoint for delivering humanitarian aid to the northern part of Gaza, two months after it was closed during an Israel Defense Forces operation.

    According to Report, citing The Times of Israel, with the reopening of the Zikim checkpoint on the Gaza border, there are now three operational crossing points.

    The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) noted that the decision to reopen the checkpoint was approved by Israel"s political leadership. Aid passing through the checkpoint will be transferred to the UN and international organizations after the necessary security checks.

    The Zikim checkpoint was closed on September 12 as part of Operation "Gideon"s Chariots B," aimed at establishing control over Gaza City.

    Israel Gaza Strip checkpoint humanitarian aid
    İsrail Qəzzaya humanitar yardımın çatdırılması üçün nəzarət-buraxılış məntəqəsini açıb
    Израиль открыл КПП "Зиким" для доставки гуманитарной помощи на север Газы

    Latest News

    13:08

    President Ilham Aliyev: Restoration of territorial integrity laid the foundation for a new historical milestone in Azerbaijan"s development

    Domestic policy
    13:08

    President: Azerbaijan's rapid socio-economic development made it necessary to adapt Constitution to challenges of the era

    Domestic policy
    13:01

    President replaces his plenipotentiary representative in Nakhchivan

    Domestic policy
    13:00

    Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan's economic growth entirely driven by non-oil sector

    Finance
    12:43

    Iranian Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Türkiye

    Region
    12:35

    Pashinyan explains why negotiation package with Baku will be published by year-end

    Region
    12:32

    President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international conference

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Trump's son cancels visit to Armenia

    Other countries
    12:14

    Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan's non-oil revenues outpace oil and gas growth

    Finance
    All News Feed