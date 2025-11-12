Israel reopens Zikim checkpoint for humanitarian aid to northern Gaza

Israel has reopened the Zikim checkpoint for delivering humanitarian aid to the northern part of Gaza, two months after it was closed during an Israel Defense Forces operation.

According to Report, citing The Times of Israel, with the reopening of the Zikim checkpoint on the Gaza border, there are now three operational crossing points.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) noted that the decision to reopen the checkpoint was approved by Israel"s political leadership. Aid passing through the checkpoint will be transferred to the UN and international organizations after the necessary security checks.

The Zikim checkpoint was closed on September 12 as part of Operation "Gideon"s Chariots B," aimed at establishing control over Gaza City.