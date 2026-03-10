Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Israel Defense Forces strike underground missile development complex in Tehran

    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 15:16
    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck an underground facility used for the development and testing of ballistic missiles for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as part of a new series of overnight airstrikes on Tehran, according to Report.

    The IDF press service said one of the most significant strikes targeted a weapons research and development complex operated by the IRGC, noting that within this complex, they hit an underground facility where experimental work and testing related to the development and production of ballistic missiles were being carried out.

    The complex was located in the center of the Imam Khomeini Central Military University and served as a backup facility and an operational gathering point.

    In addition to this complex, the IDF also carried out strikes on infrastructure at the headquarters of the Quds Force and on other facilities involved in the production of weapons and defense systems in Tehran.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile development complex US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İsrail ordusu Tehrandakı yeraltı ballistik raket sınaq obyektini vurub
    ЦАХАЛ поразил подземный комплекс по разработке ракет в Тегеране

