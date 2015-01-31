Islamic State militants seized crude oil facility in northern Iraq, 15 employees have gone missing

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State (IS) militants have seized a seized a crude oil separation station in northern Iraq,fifteen employees have gone missing, Report informs citing the Reuters.

"We received a call from one of the workers saying dozens of Daesh fighters were surrounding the facility and asking workers to leave the premises. We lost contact and now the workers might be taken hostage", the agency quotes an engineer from North Oil Co as saying.

Islamic State insurgents attacked regional Kurdish forces southwest of Kirkuk on Friday, seizing some areas including parts of the Khabbaz oilfields.