    Iraqi PM, Vagit Alekperov explore Lukoil's solutions for oil stability

    Other countries
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 17:04
    Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani met with Vagit Alekperov, one of the main shareholders of Russia's Lukoil company, to discuss solutions and mechanisms that would ensure stable oil production.

    According to Report, citing the Prime Minister's office, the talks took place during a meeting held in Iraq.

    "During the meeting, the parties discussed LUKOIL's solutions to maintain stable oil production following measures imposed by the US Department of the Treasury, which have affected the implementation of the company's investment contracts. They also reviewed issues related to stabilizing oil supply to the market and ensuring that LUKOIL's production at the West Qurna-2 field - approximately 480,000 barrels per day - continues to contribute to Iraq's overall oil output," the statement reads.

    The prime minister emphasized Iraq's commitment to maintaining stable oil production volumes and supporting stability in the global oil market.

